CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'The Witcher' season two premiere attracts real and virtual fans
The new season of the Netflix show, which is based on the video games and books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, is set to start streaming on December 17.
'The Witcher' season two premiere attracts real and virtual fans
For Henry Cavill, reportedly a long-time fan of the video game adaptation before being cast, the most important thing is staying true to the books. / AP
December 2, 2021

The cast of Netflix's "The Witcher" has hit the red carpet in London's Leicester Square for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually.

Anya Chalotra, who plays sorceress Yennefer, said on Wednesday seeing all the fans at the event made the success of the show feel real to her.

More fans of the show watched the premiere online through a video call streaming on a large screen.

Several new cast members have joined the show for season two.

The first season was viewed by over 76 million people within its first month of release, according to Netflix's 2019 earnings.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the highly-anticipated second season follows Geralt of Rivia, played by British actor Henry Cavill, as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

READ MORE:Netflix falls short on new subscribers amid an array of competitors

Streaming begins in mid-December

Recommended

Netflix announced in September that the show would be returning for a third season and lead producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said the writing is almost complete.

"We're so excited to keep telling these stories. Andrzej Sapkowski wrote such amazing books, and we just want to get through all of them and we want the chance to get them to fans," she said.

Cavill said his favourite part of filming season two was working with Danish actor Kim Bodnia, who plays Vesemir, one of the oldest and most experienced monster hunters known as witchers.

"Kim and I really brought something which wasn't on the page, it was about bringing the emotionality of these characters in rather than just being sort of roughty-toughty monster killers," Cavill said.

For Cavill, reportedly a long-time fan of the video game adaptation before being cast, the most important thing is staying true to the books.

"We'll see how the scripts come out and then I'll work with everyone to hopefully bring book Geralt and as much of the books into the show is possible," he said.

The second season of "The Witcher" starts streaming on Netflix globally on December 17.

READ MORE:There's nothing cute about Netflix's 'Cuties'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions