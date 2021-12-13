Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The decision came after an embarrassed UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United in a tie that would have seen old rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against one another.

However, the reworked draw sees them play record 13-time European champions Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

UEFA had earlier blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round would have to be redone three hours later.

"Surprising" and "shameful"

With the draw being streamed live from UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the problem was made evident when Manchester United's name was drawn to face Villarreal.

The two clubs could not have played one another having been in the same group. The ball containing United's name did not then appear to be replaced correctly.