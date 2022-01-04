Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of the Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1.

The film starring Jared Leto has been postponed several times during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was January 28.

The studio announced the latest move in a statement on Monday.

For cinema operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the Covid crisis.