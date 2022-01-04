Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani has cancelled its upcoming January shows in Milan and Paris due to rising Covid-19 cases in Europe.

Milan-based group led by 87-year-old Giorgio Armani made the announcement on Tuesday.

"This decision was made with great regret and following careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation," it said.

The fashion house said the men's Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani shows for Fall/Winter 2022/23 during Milan Fashion Week this month would not go forward.

Also cancelled is the women's Giorgio Armani Prive women's show during the Paris Haute Couture week from January 24 to 27.

Contacted by AFP News Agency, the group said it had no plans for the moment to replace the shows with digital presentations.

