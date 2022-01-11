The International Tennis Hall of Fame has said that for the first time in its history no new inductees were selected after the nominees failed to earn the required support.

The Hall has been around since 1955.

Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black were the new nominees on the ballot for the Class of 2022, joining holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"The International Tennis Hall of Fame induction process is a multi-step process of review and consideration by committees and voters," Hall of Fame Chief Executive Todd Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The determination of who is deserving of Hall of Fame induction rests with the Official Voting Group, a group of independent voters who come from a range of backgrounds in the sport and are all highly knowledgeable on the breadth of the sport's history."

