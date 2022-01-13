CULTURE
Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to have 300M Instagram followers
The 24-year-old reality star surpassed pop singer Ariana Grande to become the app's most popular woman.
Jenner found the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics, among lucrative forays into the business world. / AFP
January 13, 2022

Social media giant and business mogul Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian clan, has become the world's most followed woman on Instagram, topping 300 million followers.

The person with the largest Instagram following worldwide remains football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, with 389 million followers. 

Fellow footballer Lionel Messi has also surpassed 300 million.

Jenner rose to fame as part of the reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," appearing alongside her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

She went on to found the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics, among lucrative forays into the business world.

Jenner announced on Instagram in September that she is pregnant with her second child. 

She has a daughter with her partner Travis Scott, a rapper who was performing at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on November 5 when a stampede by fans left 10 people dead.

Jenner laid low after the tragedy, only returning to Instagram on December 24 to post a photograph of her mother, followed by pictures this month that show off Jenner's pregnant belly.

In 2018, after her daughter was born, Jenner broke records when her birth announcement received more than 18 million likes - a record that has been broken multiple times since, with a post of a photograph of an egg receiving the all-time most likes to date: 55.7 million.

READ MORE:Kardashians pledge $500,000 as celebs rally for Harvey storm relief

SOURCE:AFP
