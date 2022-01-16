POLITICS
Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup
Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema give Real Madrid 2-0 victory at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Real Madrid lifted their 12th Supercopa de Espana after defeating Athletic Bilbao. / Reuters
January 16, 2022

Real Madrid have won the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 as Luka Modric and a Karim Benzema penalty secured a comfortable victory in Saudi Arabia.

Modric's curling finish towards the end of the first half and Benzema's strike early in the second sealed the win on Sunday for Madrid, who claimed their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach.

Nearing the end of the match, Athletic Bilbao were awarded a penalty and Real Madrid's Eder Militao was shown a red card.

But Raul Garcia failed to avail the opportunity and Real Madrid lifted their 12th Supercopa de Espana.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
