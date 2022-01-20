Thursday, January 20, 2022

Omicron-hit Moscow reports record daily cases

The Russian capital has reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new cases in the last 24 hours and the daily nationwide number of new infections also rose sharply to 38,850, authorities said.

Moscow city mayor Sergei Sobyanin met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in footage aired on state television and presented a report on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Russia's government figures have reported 324,060 deaths since the start of the pandemic — the highest death toll in Europe.

Britain adds over 107,000 new cases

Britain has reported 107,364 new cases and 330 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 108,069 cases and 359 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Study: Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer

A small preliminary laboratory study has shown that levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots.

Researchers said samples taken three to six months after the second dose of a vaccine have shown that the levels of antibodies in recipients of two doses of Sputnik V were more resistant to Omicron than in those vaccinated with Pfizer.

The preliminary study was conducted by scientists from the Spallanzani Institute in Italy and Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, the developer of Sputnik V vaccine.

Sweden eases quarantine rules

Sweden will loosen quarantine rules and make it easier for employees with key jobs in sectors like healthcare and the police to go to work, the health agency said, as the Omicron variant of the virus raged across the country.

Sweden also set a new daily record for cases, registering 39,938 on Wednesday, health agency data showed.

The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 39,321 cases was set on January18

Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like flu

Spain is spearheading calls for governments to start tackling Covid-19 as any other endemic respiratory virus like seasonal flu, despite WHO opposition and warnings that the approach is premature.

With governments and populations worldwide desperate for an end to the pandemic, discussion about when the virus might be reclassified has intensified.

"Spain wants to lead this debate because it is timely and necessary to do so," Health Minister Carolina Darias has said, adding that Spain asked the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) to "study new strategies" to deal with the virus.

Portugal draws fire with plan for positive voters

Portugal’s government has been under fire over its plans to let people infected with Covid-19 cast their ballots at polling stations in an upcoming election, as officials struggle to square the right to vote with the duty to protect public health.

Eligible voters who are infected and confined at home — as many as 600,000 people on the day of the January 30 election, officials estimate — are to be allowed to vote in person as an exceptional measure, the government announced Thursday.

However, it recommends that they vote only in a 1800 - 1900 GMT time slot, when polling stations are traditionally less busy, Justice and Interior Minister Francisca Van Dunem said after a Cabinet meeting

Japan’s daily infections smash another record

Japan’s daily tally has topped 46,000 to set a new record for the third consecutive day.

Japan is battling a “sixth wave” of infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The capital Tokyo also saw a new peak of 8,638 daily coronavirus cases, smashing the previous record of 7,377 registered on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

Cheap version of Merck Covid pill to be made for poorer nations

UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) has struck a deal for nearly 30 generic drugmakers to make low-cost versions of Merck & Co's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir for poorer nations.

The antiviral drug, which in December received emergency approval in the United States, reduces hospitalisations and deaths of high-risk patients by around 30 percent, according to clinical trial results.

The agreement allows 27 generic drugmakers from India, China and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East to produce ingredients and the finished drug.

The MPP said the deal stipulated the pill would be distributed to 105 less-developed nations.

Omicron has not increased hospitalisation of elderly in the UK

A wave of Omicron coronavirus cases has not led to an increase in the hospitalisation of the elderly that was expected, despite there being more cases in that age group.

"This may be due to higher vaccine levels of protection against hospitalisation," Britain's science advisers said in a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) meeting on January 13.

"Slower waning of vaccine protection, or the impact of precautionary behaviours amongst the most vulnerable and those around them," could have been effective as well, advisers added.

