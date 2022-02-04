Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the opening of the Beijing Winter Games, triggering a burst of fireworks that marked the start of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the Covid-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China.

Friday's ceremony in a partially filled Bird's Nest stadium was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi's declaration followed by red-suited "skaters" sliding across virtual ice.

Held on the first day of spring by the Chinese calendar, it began with a performance by dancers waving glowing green stalks to convey the vitality of the season, followed by an explosion of white and green fireworks that spelled the word "spring".

On a three-dimensional cube resembling a block of ice, lasers carved figures from each of the previous 23 Winter Games.

The block was then "broken" by ice hockey players, enabling the Olympic rings to emerge, all in white.

That was followed by the traditional "parade of nations", with each of the 91 delegations preceded by a woman carrying a placard in the shape of a snowflake resembling a Chinese knot.

In keeping with Olympic tradition, the parade was led into the stadium by Greece with the rest ordered by stroke number in the first character of their Chinese name, which meant Turkiye was second, followed by Malta, with host China going last and drawing roars from the stadium crowd.

The entrances for "Hong Kong, China", as well as for Russia, also generated applause.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the highest profile foreign leader present for the Games, could be seen in the stadium without a mask.

However, the athletes from his country were unable to carry its flag due to doping violations, marching instead under the standard of the Russian Olympic Committee.

'New era for global winter sport'

Friday's ceremony began shortly after Xi and Bach entered the iconic Bird's Nest stadium.

Bach hailed China's arrival as a "winter sport country" as a "new era for global winter sport".

Soon after the start, the Chinese flag was passed among 56 people representing China's different ethnic groups before it was raised and the national anthem performed.