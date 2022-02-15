A UN environmental report has said pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than Covid-19, calling for "immediate and ambitious action" to ban some toxic chemicals.

The report, published on Tuesday, said pollution from pesticides, plastics and electronic waste is causing widespread human rights violations as well as at least 9 million premature deaths a year, and that the issue is largely being overlooked.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused close to 5.9 million deaths, according to data aggregator Worldometer.

"Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment," the report's author, UN Special Rapporteur David Boyd, concluded.

The report is due to be presented next month to the UN Human Rights Council, which has declared a clean environment a human right.

