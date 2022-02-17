Thursday, February 17, 2022

'World becoming better prepared to deal with future variants'

The world has become "better prepared" to deal with future variants of the coronavirus, the CEO and co-founder of German vaccine-maker BioNTech said, as the company works on an Omicron-specific shot.

"We will have to get used to the fact that we will have to live with the virus for the next 10 years," said Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the first mRNA vaccine against the virus with US pharma giant Pfizer.

As the surge of cases due to the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus seemed to be receding in Europe, Sahin said it would not be the last virus wave.

New virus variants were inevitable "because the virus will mutate further", he said, potentially leading to new flare-ups in cases.

But the world was "entering a phase where society is getting a better understanding on how to deal with the virus," Sahin said.

"We are always learning more and are becoming better prepared," the BioNTech boss said.

South Africa allows use of Merck pill but government not buying

South Africa's health products regulator has said it approved the use of Merck's Covid-19 pill for high-risk adults.

The South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said in a statement it has "authorised, with conditions, the importation of molnupiravir" for an initial period of six months.

The oral treatment is taken within five days of symptom onset and has been shown in a pre-Omicron trial to reduce Covid hospitalisations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.

However, the South African government is not planning to buy the pill because an evaluation score from an advisory committee indicated it will not be cost-effective, senior health official Nicholas Crisp said.

Swiss president tests positive as Covid rules lifted

President Ignazio Cassis has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said, the same day Switzerland lifted almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions despite high case numbers.

The test "came back positive and the president went into self-isolation this morning as soon as he learned of the test result," a government statement said. "Mr Cassis has no symptoms and is in good health."

Brazilian firm to make Sputnik Light vaccine for export

A Brazilian pharmaceutical firm has said a technology transfer would allow it to make the Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine for export to Latin American countries in a partnership touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Privately owned Brazilian company Uniao Quimica said it has produced millions of Sputnik V doses for sale in other countries by RDIF, since the vaccine is not approved for use in Brazil.

"We already have the Sputnik Light and we are ready to produce it commercially," Miguel Giudicissi, chief science officer at Uniao Quimica, said

Portugal drops most rules as Omicron ebbs

As an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs, Portugal has said it would drop most of its remaining coronavirus rules, including the requirement to show the Covid-19 digital pass to stay at hotels or a negative test to enter nightclubs.

The new measures will come into force in the next few days, Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said, as they need still the final stamp of approval from the president.

Those going to restaurants, hotels or cultural venues will no longer be asked to show the Covid digital certificate — proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid or a negative test. That will still be required to enter Portugal by air, sea or land.

A negative test will also not be requested to attend large events or to enter sports stadiums, bars and nightclubs.

UK seven-day infections down nearly 27% on week beforeThe United Kingdom has reported 51,899 new cases of Covid-19, leaving the seven-day tally down by 26.6 percent on the previous week. It reported 183 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was down 25.6 percent on the week before.

Japan relaxes border restrictions for workers, students

Japan will ease its strict border rules to allow students and businesspeople into the country from March, but tourists will still be barred.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said a cap on daily entrants will be raised to from the current 3,500 to 5,000.

Japan's restrictions are the toughest in the G7 but have broad support from Japanese voters. It has barred tourists since the early days of the pandemic.

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90 percent capacity

Hong Kong's hospitals have reached 90 percent capacity and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases.

To ease the strain on the city's healthcare system, officials said they would take a different approach to hospitalisation and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner.

The move comes amid reports of patients being treated on beds outside a hospital in the city’s working-class neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po.

Hong Kong reported 6,116 new infections on Thursday.

For first time, no new cases at Beijing Olympics