This year, Oscars will feature a best picture contender about a drummer with hearing loss, a nominated documentary exploring a hippie camp for disabled youths, and a nod for the first film ever to star a deafblind actor.

It's a step forward for disability representation in Hollywood, nominated filmmakers told AFP –– but one that must be built on to prevent progress slipping away from our screens yet again.

Until now, Tinseltown producers "haven't done a very good job –– but they know that, we're making them aware of that," said "Sound of Metal" supporting actor nominee Paul Raci, who was raised by deaf parents.

"I'm one of the guys who has got to be in the forefront of not dropping the ball... keeping them aware of all the deaf artists that we have, all the disabled artists, all the genius that's out there, all the untold stories," Raci told AFP.

The wariness is understandable. This is a road Hollywood has attempted to travel down before.

In 1948, Jane Wyman, a hearing actor, won an Oscar for playing a deaf-mute woman in "Johnny Belinda" –– a miscasting Raci likens to "nails on a chalkboard."

Real progress came in 1987 when Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, won the Academy Award for best actress for "Children of a Lesser God."

READ MORE:Oscars sets new diversity guidelines

But until recently, that has remained a stark exception to the norm, even as Hollywood has made leaps and bounds in inclusive content involving Black and LGBTQ+ filmmakers and themes.

"Oftentimes, the disability community brings up the rear as far as underrepresented communities getting the spotlight," said Doug Roland, director of the Oscar-nominated short film "Feeling Through."

Roland is able-bodied, but his short film was inspired by a late-night encounter he had with a deafblind man who needed help crossing a New York street.

He cast first-time actor Robert Tarango –– the first deafblind person with a leading role in any movie, according to filmmakers.

Matlin herself came on board as an executive producer, and the film is now on an Oscar shortlist of five.

"That conversation has really started to shift in a very significant way to the disability community, and there's louder voices being heard," said Roland.

'Subhuman'

But disability representation is such an uphill battle in entertainment because biases are "very deep and hard to identify," with those holding them often not even aware of their prejudice, according to Roland.