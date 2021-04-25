Sunday, April 25:

US to send virus-hit India Covid supplies 'immediately'

The United States will "immediately" make supplies of material to make vaccines, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment available to India, facing a Covid-19 surge, the White House has said.

"The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India," a White House statement said.

It listed other initiatives Washington is taking to help India battle its surge, but did not mention sending surplus AstraZeneca vaccine, as a backlash grows over the fate of the US stockpile of some 30 million doses which have not been approved for use.

France to provide oxygen assistance to India

France plans to assist India with oxygen capacity in the coming days to help the country cope with a record surge in Covid-19 infections, the French presidency has said.

The assistance is to include badly needed oxygen respirators, a source with knowledge of the plans told AFP without providing further details.

Indian variant detected in Greece

Greece has become the latest European nation to detect a case of the Covid-19 variant that has helped drive an explosion in infections in India, authorities have said.

The country's public health agency said in a statement that the virus strain was detected in a foreign woman aged 33 who lives in the Athens area and had travelled to Dubai on April 4.

Switzerland on Saturday reported having detected its first case of the Indian variant.

Belgian authorities on Thursday said a group of 20 Indian nursing students who arrived from Paris had tested positive for the variant in the country.

Turkey reports less than 40,000 new cases

Amid a slowdown in daily coronavirus cases, Turkey has reported over 38,000 new infections, down from over 40,000 a day earlier, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 38,553 cases, including 2,801 symptomatic patients, were confirmed, the data showed. The country recorded less than 40,000 cases for the first time since March 31.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.62 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 38,358 with 347 more fatalities over the past day.

Bangladesh halts administering 1st dose of Covid jabs

Bangladesh has decided to suspend administering the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid uncertainty over the timely arrival of shipments from India, an official said.

“The inoculation of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will remain suspended from Monday until further notice," Md Shamsul Haque, an official at the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Task force Committee, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the decision was taken due to a stock shortage of the vaccine, but the administration of the second dose will continue as planned.

The South Asian country has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses – 5 million jabs every month from January to June 2021. It has paid for 15 million jabs, but received only 7 million so far. Besides, New Delhi has gifted Dhaka 3 million doses.

India has diverted vaccine supplies for domestic consumption amid a record rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, leading to shortages of oxygen, life-saving drugs and hospital beds.

With 2,922 new Covid-19 cases and 101 related deaths, the overall caseload in the country of 165 million has reached 745,322 including 11,053 deaths.

It began its vaccination drive in February.

UK says cases down 4.6 percent in past week

Britain has reported 1,712 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, meaning there were 17,063 new cases between April 19 and 25, a fall of 4.6 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 11 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 12.6 percent.

A total of 33.67 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 12.59 million people had received a second dose.

Italy reports 217 deaths, 13,158 new cases

Italy has reported 217coronavirus-related deaths against 322 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,158 from 13,817.

Italy has registered 119,238 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.96 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,662 on Sunday, almost unchanged from 20,971 a day earlier.

UK sending 'vital medical equipment' to India

Britain has said that it was sending life-saving medical equipment to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, as the country reels from record numbers of daily Covid-19 infections and deaths.

"Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

EU to 'respond rapidly' to assist virus-hit India

The EU is preparing rapid assistance for India as it copes with a growing Covid-19 crisis that has seen infections and deaths hit record highs, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism."

Nigeria reports zero deaths for 12th day

A slowdown in coronavirus infections continues in Nigeria as it has reported 51 new cases and no deaths for the 12th consecutive day with zero fatalities.

The new numbers pushed the overall caseload to 164,684 including 2,061 related deaths and 154,687 recoveries in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

As many as 1.167 million Nigerians have so far been vaccinated against the disease, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Egypt's national soccer team coach tests positive

Egypt’s national team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's soccer association has announced.

Hossam el-Badry was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his daughter tested positive earlier this month, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement. He has been isolated at his home, it said.

The 61-year-old el-Badry, who was appointed to lead Egypt’s national team in 2019, is the latest player or coach on the national team to test positive for the virus.

Mohamed Elshenawy, goalkeeper of the national team and Cairo’s Al-Ahly soccer club, tested positive earlier this month and missed a game against archrival Zamalek in the local league.

EU Commissioner Breton confident of 70 percent inoculation goal by mid-July

The European Union will be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve its target for immunity of its adult population by the middle of July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief has said in an interview with a Greek newspaper.

The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70 percent of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive.

"We are confident that we will be able to produce a sufficient number of vaccines to achieve the goal of collective immunity, which means that 70 percent of the adult population would have been vaccinated by mid-July," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with Greek weekly newspaper "To Vima".

Germany faces lockdown until June as curbs fail to push down cases

Germany's infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said he does not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May.

"We need a timetable how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after just a few days," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag.

The federal government should be able to outline "clear and courageous opening steps" for the summer by the end of May, allowing restaurants to adjust reopening plans and citizens to plan holidays, he said.