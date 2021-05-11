Tuesday, May 11:

EU confident of Covid-19 travel certificate for summer

The European Commission expects to finish work soon on a certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily this summer in the 27-nation bloc, the EU executive has said after a meeting with European affairs ministers.

The pass would allow those vaccinated, recovered or with negative test results to cross borders in a union where restrictions on movement have weighed heavily on the travel and tourism industry for more than a year.

"This is a priority for our citizens and therefore I believe we will deliver (on the certificate) before summer," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said after the meeting in Brussels. He said he expected a full roll-out by the summer.

UK reports more than 2,000 new cases

Britain has reported an additional 2,474 cases and 20 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test as the total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine reached 35,587,348, according to official data.

Turkey reports just under 14,500 new cases

A total of 14,497 cases, including 1,582 symptomatic patients, have been confirmed across Turkey, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 5.05 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 43,589, with 278 fatalities over the past day.

Italy reports over 6,900 new cases

Italy has reported 251additional deaths, against 198 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,946 from 5,080.

Italy has registered 123,282 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

India PM won't attend UK G7 in person due to situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the UK in person, the Indian government has said, as the country reels from a massive wave of cases.

India is not part of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies but was invited to the talks by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the organisation throughout 2021.

"Given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Slovakia suspends AstraZeneca first-dose jabs

Slovakia has suspended first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Health Ministry said, after earlier signalling it was investigating the case of a vaccinated patient who died from a blood clot.

"Only people waiting for their second dose of this vaccine are currently being vaccinated with AstraZeneca," the health ministry said in a statement. "Using this company's vaccine for first-time doses has been suspended."

Pressure on French hospitals eases further

The number of patients in French hospitals has fallen further, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry reported a total of 4,743 people in intensive care units down by 127 and the eight consecutive fall.

The overall number of people in hospital with the virus also fell for the eight consecutive day and was down by 638 to 25,028.

The number of deaths in hospitals increased by 236 to 80,628, compared to an increase of 243 a week ago and 325 two weeks ago.

Mexico says US to share AstraZeneca vaccine after testing

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that US Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested.

Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured at a US plant that had a contamination issue that were previously shipped to Mexico were deemed safe and approved by two regulators, Mexico's deputy health minister said last month.

Study: Virus antibodies last 8 months after infection

Antibodies remained in the blood for at least eight months after they were infected, Italian researchers have said.

They were present "regardless of the severity of the illness, the age of the patients or the presence of other pathologies," according to a statement from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

The researchers, working with Italy's ISS national health institute, studied 162 patients with symptomatic who turned up at the emergency room during the country's first wave of infections last year.

Blood samples were taken in March and April and again at the end of November from those who survived.

Spain approves J&J vaccine for under 60s

Spain has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people under the age of 60, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported, citing regional government sources.

El Pais said those aged 50 to 59 would be the first to receive the jab, followed by those aged over 18 who belong to a "vulnerable" group.

Britain seeking constructive engagement on vaccine waivers

Britain is seeking constructive engagement with the United States and other World Trade Organization members on the issue of IP waivers for Covid-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said after pressure from charities to back US proposals.

US President Joe Biden last week threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines in a sharp reversal of the previous US position.

Britain has not joined the United States in its position, but has emphasised its own efforts to improve access to Covid-19 vaccines, and the spokesman suggested that an IP waiver alone would not be sufficient to help the situation.

"We are engaging with the US and other WTO members constructively on the TRIPS waiver issue, but we need to act now to expand production and distribution worldwide," the government spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"Any negotiations in the WTO on a waiver will require unanimous support, which could take a significant amount of time. So while we will constructively engage in the IP discussions, we must continue to push ahead with action now including voluntary licensing agreements for vaccines."

Taiwan tightens restrictions after new domestic cases

Taiwan's government has tightened rules on public gatherings after reporting six new domestic Covid-19 cases with no clear source of infection, a rare rise on the island which has kept the pandemic well under control.

Taiwan largely closed its borders early on in the pandemic and has a robust contact tracing and quarantine system, meaning its low case numbers – 1,210 infections to date including 12 deaths – have allowed life to carry on more or less as normal.

Already dealing with an outbreak amongst pilots of Taiwan's largest carrier China Airlines and at a hotel where some of them stayed, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters they had confirmed six new cases with no clear source of infection.

Five of these are in the northeastern county of Yilan and one in New Taipei, which surrounds the capital Taipei. None have a recent history of overseas travel, Chen added.

Vietnam seeks mRNA tech transfer amid vaccine supply issues

Vietnam is seeking the transfer of mRNA technology to domestically manufacture Covid-19 vaccines, state media reported, as officials warned of supply issues until the end of the year.