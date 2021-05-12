Guitars from Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith as well as autographed memorabilia from The Beatles and even strands of hair from Kurt Cobain are some of the highlights of an online rock ‘n’ roll auction that ends over the weekend.

Six strands of blonde hair from the grunge rock icon are part of a series of Nirvana offerings that also includes a Cobain amp and a rare group-signed blue Stratocaster-style guitar. The hair was cut by a friend in 1989 and the minimum bid is $2,500.

The Marshall amp has “Kurt” written faintly in the top right corner and was used by Nirvana during the '90s, as well as while the band filmed its “Live and Loud” video. It was later used by Hole and OPM after Cobain’s death.

The minimum bid is $15,000. (A guitar Cobain used for his MTV Unplugged show recently sold for $6 million).

The items are part of a slate of rock items being offered up by Iconic Auction, spanning Elvis to grunge. The auction closes on Saturday. A portion of proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, a relief fund for live music touring and venue crews who are facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Hendrix locks to Elvis shirt