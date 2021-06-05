POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Cuban man's astounding 20-year friendship with pelicans
Leonardo Carrillo, who feeds the entire colony with leftovers from the village, says "they may all look the same but in reality each one has different characteristics".
Cuban man's astounding 20-year friendship with pelicans
Leonardo Carrillo feeds pelicans in his garden in Guanimar, Cuba on March 11, 2021. / Reuters
June 5, 2021

"Michel the noble" and "Panchito the affectionate" are some of the names Leonardo Carrillo has given the pelicans that flock each year to his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba.

For the past two decades, the 62-year-old has cared for the colony of around 100 brown pelicans that land in his village of Guanimar in December to spend the winter months there before heading back north in May.

"I feel very lonely when the pelicans leave," he said. "They are basically like my children and I miss them every day."

Carrillo said he does actually have three (human) children - two who live in the Isle of Youth and one who lives in a nearby town. But he has not been able to see them much lately due to the pandemic.

"Each has different characters"

Brown pelicans - one of two species found in Cuba - are typically gray-brown birds with long bills and a stretchy throat pouch used for capturing fish.

Recommended

"They may all look the same but in reality each one has different characteristics," he said.

While the pelicans can feed themselves, Carrillo says he also gathers leftovers from the village for them and treats them for injuries caused by fishing hooks.

"I like to look after them because they are noble and affectionate birds," he said, showing how they took food straight from his hand as he stood in a small boat, before hopping up into the nearby mangroves or onto the muddy coast.

Carrillo used to work in a state fishing company but ever since it closed eight years ago, he has subsisted off odd jobs like selling ice and remittances from cousins in the United States.

The pelicans though keep him busy for half the year as he tries to feed the m three to four times a day - no easy task in a country going through its deepest economic crisis in decades and suffering widespread shortages of basic goods.

"As long as I live, I will keep looking after them," he vowed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move