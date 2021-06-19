Argentina have beaten Uruguay 1-0 in their second match at Copa America, making Lionel Messi's team co-leaders of Group A with Chile with four points each.

Midfielder Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia with a header in the 13th minute after Messi crossed from the left. The ball hit goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's right post before going in.

Earlier Chile beat Bolivia 1-0 on a goal by English-Chilean striker Ben Brereton.

Seeking some defensive solidity, Argentina changed nearly all of back four after the 1-1 draw with Chile.

'A more compact team'

Right-back Gonzalo Montiel, defender Lucas MartInez Quarta and left-back Nicolas Tagliafico were replaced by Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero and Marcos Acuña, respectively. Nicolas Otamendi was the only defender who remained. Rodriguez replaced injured Leandro Paredes.

Argentina controlled nearly all of the game against an Uruguayan team that included the powerful offensive duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul said his team deserved to finally win — it had not won since November 2020.