Monday, June 28:

Turkey halts flights from six countries due to coronavirus variants

Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said.

Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.

Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.

Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.

Turkey has administered over 48.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,634 with 58 new fatalities.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases, Turkey is set to end all virus-related restrictions starting this Thursday [July 1].

EU airlines, airports warn digital Covid certificate roll-out risks chaos

Groups representing Europe's largest airlines and airports have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless countries better coordinate the roll-out of the EU's digital Covid-19 certificate and ensure passengers are processed before arriving at airports.

The European Union's system of digital Covid-19 travel certificates is due to come into force on Thursday, but airports group ACI and airlines representative bodies A4E, IATA and ERA warned in a letter to EU national leaders of a "worrying patchwork of approaches" across the continent.

"As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European airports is real," the groups said in the joint letter sent on Monday and seen by Reuters news agency.

Italy reports 28 deaths, 389 new cases

Italy has reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 14 the day before, the Health Ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 389 from 782.

Italy has registered 127,500 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,723 on Monday , down from 1,743 a day earlier.

There were 5 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 10 on Sunday. The total number of patients in intensive care fell to 289 from 294.

Some 75,861 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 138,391, the health ministry said.

Britain to lift remaining restrictions on July 19: health minister

British Health Minister Sajid Javid has confirmed that the government would lift most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, saying he would not "wait a moment longer" to hand freedom back to the public.

"Whilst we decided not to bring forward step four, we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July," he told parliament, saying he had spent the first day in his new role studying the data of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

"July 19th remains our target date. The prime minister has called it our terminus date. For me, the 19th of July is not only the end of the line but the start of a exciting new journey for our country."

Covid infections rise to 300 among returning Finnish Euro fans

Finland's health authorities have called on fans returning from European championship matches in St Petersburg to urgently seek testing after 300 of them proved positive for Covid-19.

Last week Prime Minister Sanna Marin and top public health officials expressed alarm after testing staff at the Nordic country's Russian border were overwhelmed by the arrival of some 3,000 fans, coming home after Finland was knocked out of the tournament by Belgium.

Around 800 Finnish travellers, particularly those arriving by coach, were let into the country without testing and without a formal order to quarantine.

Britain records 22,868 new cases, 3 deaths

Britain has recorded 22,868 new coronavirus infections, up from 14,876 a day earlier, and three deaths, lower than the 11 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

The data also showed that 44.45 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 32.58 million have had two shots.

Indonesian president says vaccination of children aged 12-17 can start soon

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said vaccination for children aged 12-17 could start soon with the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech after the country's food and drug agency grants emergency use approval.

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from UK to curb Delta variant infections

Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from landing in the city from July 1 in order to curb the spread of Delta variant virus strain, its government said.

The UK will be specified as extremely high-risk, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Persons who have stayed in the country for more than two hours would be restricted from boarding passenger flights bound for Hong Kong.

Russia reports 21,650 new Covid-19 cases, 611 deaths

Russia has reported 21,650 new Covid-19 cases, including 7,246 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,472,941.

The government coronavirus task force said 611 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 133,893.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths from April 2020 to April 2021.

Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine for 14 days if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday.

The new rule, which will remain in place until at least July 11, comes amid a surge in cases in Portugal, where the number of daily new infections is back to February levels, when the country of just over 10 million was still under a strict lockdown.

Daily positive cases have also been rising in Britain for a month.

Britons arriving in Portugal by air, land or sea must show proof they are fully vaccinated or self isolate for 14 days at "home or at a place indicated by health authorities," the government said in a statement.

Australia battles several clusters

Australia was battling to contain several clusters around the country in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days.

Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday. Perth in the west made masks compulsory for three days and warned a lockdown could follow after a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago.

Brisbane and Canberra have or will soon make wearing masks compulsory. South Australia state announced new statewide restrictions from Tuesday.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, registering fewer than 31,000 cases since the pandemic began. But the new clusters have highlighted the nation’s slow vaccine rollout with only 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

New South Wales state reported 18 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The tally was fewer than 30 cases recorded on Sunday and 29 on Saturday.