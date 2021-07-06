The Cannes film festival has opened and quickly rediscovered its heady mix of glamour, politics and controversy, with the added shock of stars kissing without masks.

The world's biggest film festival fell victim to the pandemic in 2020, and this year was still subject to social distancing rules.

While stars were allowed to walk the red carpet without masks on Tuesday, there was a strict no-kissing rule, but this was flaunted almost immediately as they started strutting up Cannes' fabled staircase to the festival palace.

Festival president Pierre Lescure couldn't resist giving two pecks on the cheek to Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain before repeating the offence with singer and former French first lady Carla Bruni.

He then bowed to kiss French actor and jury member Melanie Laurent, star of "Inglourious Basterds", on the hand.

Even festival director Thierry Fremaux, who had insisted on the ban, allowed the mask less Korean director of "Parasite", Bong Joon-ho, to give him a hug.

Reunited after a year

"Covid is still there, but it's a huge sense of relief and excitement" to be at Cannes, US star Adam Driver told AFP before the beautifully eccentric musical, "Annette", in which he starred alongside French actress Marion Cotillard, opened the festival.

Fellow Hollywood star Jodie Foster summed up the mood of a pandemic-hit planet as she received an honorary Palme d'Or for her stellar career from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

"Lots of us have spent the year shut up in our little bubbles... confronted by suffering and anxiety and mortal fear.

"Yet here we are after a year like never before back together in our beautiful clothes. Have you missed the glamour? I have too," she joked.

She later declared the festival opened with Almodovar, US director Spike Lee and Bong, who won the last Palme d'Or in 2019.

'No morals, no scruples'

Lee, who is the first black person to head the Cannes jury, had earlier set an unapologetically political tone.

"This world is run by gangsters," Lee said in response to an emotional appeal from a Georgian journalist about a recent crackdown on a Pride celebration in her country, which she blamed on Russian influence.

Lee also stuck the knife into Donald Trump, who he calls "Agent Orange", and sported a cap reading "1619" — the year the first slaves arrived in the Americas.

"Agent Orange, this guy in Brazil (President Jair Bolsonaro), and Putin are gangsters. They have no morals, no scruples. That's the world we live in," Lee said.

As he led his jury up the red carpet, Lee wore an electric pink double-breasted suit, matching spectacles and colourful sneakers.