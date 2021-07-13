Iran has unveiled a dating application aimed at facilitating "lasting and informed marriage" for its youth, state television has reported.

Called Hamdam – Farsi for "companion" – the service allows users to "search for and choose their spouse," the broadcaster said.

It is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the Islamic republic, according to Iran's cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi.

While dating apps are popular in Iran, Rajabi said that all other platforms apart from Hamdam are illegal.

Developed by the Tebyan Cultural Institute, part of Iran's Islamic Propaganda Organisation, Hamdam's website claims it uses "artificial intelligence" to find matches "only for bachelors seeking permanent marriage and a single spouse".

Tebyan head Komeil Khojasteh, speaking at the unveiling, said family values were threatened by outside forces.

"Family is the devil's target, and (Iran's enemies) seek to impose their own ideas" on it, he said, adding that the app helps create "healthy" families.

Free registration, supervision after marriage

According to Hamdam's website, users have to verify their identity and go through a "psychology test" before browsing.