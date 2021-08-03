CULTURE
Multimillion dollar 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to premiere in 2022
Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of 'Lord of the Rings' TV series. Five seasons are expected to be made, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.
A gallery assistant poses for a photograph with a clapper board used in the filming of the Lord of the Rings film 'Return of the King' in Bonhams auction house in London July 31, 2014. / Reuters
August 3, 2021

Amazon's multimillion dollar TV version of "The Lord of the Rings" will launch in September 2022.

The streaming platform said on Monday that filming on the first season has wrapped in New Zealand, and it released the first images of the show.

"The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

One of the most expensive TV series

Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to New Zealand government officials.

It is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

It said in a press release that the first season would be available in more than 240 nations, with new episodes released weekly.

The epic fantasy plot will take place thousands of years before the events narrated by writer J.R.R. Tolkien in his books "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

SOURCE:Reuters
