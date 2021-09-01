The Venice International Film Festival has kicked off on the Lido with hope for the future of cinema on the mind of many.

In the face of the Delta variant, and the trials those in the global film industry weathered last year, the 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world has returned, with precautions, to celebrate the best of what’s to come in film from both newcomers and established veterans, like Jane Campion and Pedro Almodovar.

“I have the feeling and impression that everyone is willing to come back, ready to start again, ready to release the films that stayed on the shelf for two years,” festival director Alberto Barbera told The Associated Press.

“And the hope is that the audience will come back to the theatres, which is the best way to watch a movie.”

Although a vocal supporter of the movie theatre experience, Barbera also sees the good in streaming and again is hosting several Netflix films at the festival, including Campion's “The Power of the Dog.”

“We all know that after the reopening the situation will be completely different from the past. (Streaming) platforms are there to stay, cinema, theatres will not disappear," Barbera said.

“But we will face sort of a double system ... theatres and platforms."

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the audience and for the filmmakers as well because it means a lot of investment in terms of productions," he said. "We are already adjusting to this huge amount of money coming to the cinema industry everywhere. It’s a good moment for cinema. It’s never been so vital.”

'Covid will pass and cinema will continue'

Bong Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning director of “Parasite” who is presiding over the main jury year, said that the last year “was a test that showed the life force of cinema.”

“Filmmakers had a very tough time last year,” Bong told a news conference on Wednesday.