Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his petition on Tuesday to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document says.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move.

Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email the filing “represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.”

James Spears had been the target of much of the anger surrounding the conservatorship from both his daughter and the public.

'Impassioned plea'

A petition from Britney Spears' attorney to remove him was to be heard at the next hearing in the case on September 29.