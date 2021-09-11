Novak Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev to try and complete the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 after defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in US Open semi-finals.

Top-ranked Djokovic outlasted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Medvedev.

"I'm going to treat the next match like it's the last match of my career," Djokovic said.

"There s only one more match left. All in. Let's do it," Djokovic said. "I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one."

Djokovic seeks his fourth career US Open title and his 21st overall Slam crown, which would lift him one above the all-time record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both absent with injuries.

"These are the moments we live for," Djokovic said. "These are the kind of unique opportunities we dream of when we are looking for motivation."

Australian legend Laver, 83, was in the stands to watch as Djokovic took a measure of revenge for Zverev, 24, beating him in an Olympic semi-final, denying Djokovic's bid for a "Golden Slam" with a Tokyo gold medal.

"I knew coming onto the court it was going to be a great battle," Djokovic said. "Alexander is a big champion. He's someone I admire on and off the court."

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, defeated Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third career Slam final.

"I don't think I played my best today but I'm really happy to be in the final," Medvedev said.

Djokovic is the oldest US Open finalist since Andre Agassi at 35 in 2005 and could be the oldest US Open champion since Ken Rosewall at 35 in 1970.

By beating Zverev, Djokovic matched Federer's all-time record of 31 men's Slam final appearances. Djokovic is 20-10 in major finals.

The final is a rematch of February's Australian Open final won by Djokovic in straight sets. Medvedev trails Djokovic 5-3 in their all-time rivalry.

"If I can make this, I'll probably be in the history books a little bit somewhere like not letting him do this," Medvedev said. "But I don't really care about it. I think it's more about him, that it affects him.

"I'm just going to throw it everything and I'm definitely not going to be thinking about Grand Slam or whatever."