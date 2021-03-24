George Segal, the banjo-player-turned-actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, at the age of 87 years.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” the actor's wife Sonia Segal said in a statement to entertainment outlets Variety and Deadline Hollywood.

Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles and had a life-long passion for the banjo. He performed at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1981 with his group, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.

Segal's acting career began on the New York stage and television in the early 1960s. He quickly moved into films, playing an artist in the star-studded ensemble drama "Ship of Fools" and a scheming, wily American corporal in a World War Two prisoner-of-war camp in "King Rat" in 1965.