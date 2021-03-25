CULTURE
5 MIN READ
Johnny Depp denied permission to appeal Amber Heard assault ruling
Hollywood actor had sought to challenge a November 2020 ruling in a high-profile libel action that upheld claims in the newspaper that he beat his ex-wife during their stormy marriage.
Johnny Depp denied permission to appeal Amber Heard assault ruling
Actress Amber Heard (R) and British tabloid The Sun say they were vindicated after a UK court refused Johnny Depp the right to appeal against a ruling that he was a wife-beater. / AFP
March 25, 2021

A UK court has refused Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp the right to appeal a ruling that upheld claims in a newspaper article that he beat his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Two judges at the Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed his application to challenge a lower court ruling in his high-profile libel claim against The Sun tabloid for a 2018 article that branded him a "wife-beater".

It said the hearing in the High Court had been "full and fair" and the judge "gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law".

The judge in the November decision ruled against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and ordered him to pay the newspaper's publishers News Group Newspapers (NGN) $873,000 in legal costs.

READ MORE:Johnny Depp loses UK libel case on 'wife beater' claims

'Courageous evidence'

In his application for the appeal earlier this month, Depp's lawyers cast doubt on testimony given by his ex-wife at the original libel trial.

They argued in submissions she had given the whole of her divorce settlement to charity had prejudiced the case against Depp, while only a fraction had been paid.

The Court of Appeal judgment said Depp was unlikely to "overturn the findings of a trial judge on purely factual questions".

A spokeswoman for The Sun said after the ruling that the newspaper "had every confidence that this leave to appeal application would not be granted and are pleased with today's decision.

"The case had a full, fair and proper hearing, and today's decision vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator."

READ MORE:Heard accuses Depp of physical, emotional abuse

'Biggest English libel trial'

Recommended

The failed libel action has already damaged Depp's career, with the actor saying afterwards he was asked to step down from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The case, which laid bare the actor's battle with drink and drugs, was dubbed "the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century".

NGN relied on the defence of truth, arguing it had a valid basis for the 2018 story by detailing 14 alleged instances of Depp abusing Heard.

The judge dismissed Depp's claim after three weeks of revelations about the couple's stormy relationship, saying the article had been proven to be "substantially true".

READ MORE:Johnny Depp's libel case against tabloid can go ahead – UK judge

'Excruciating detail'

Depp brought the action because he said The Sun's allegations had done a "disservice" to the #MeToo movement it was trying to support, his lawyer David Sherborne said.

The 16 days of proceedings in July, which both Depp and Heard attended, exposed the couple's troubled and volatile relationship in excruciating detail.

Depp faced days of cross-examination in which the star admitted to only hazily remembering some events because he was high on drugs.

But he vehemently rejected accusations he hurt Heard while battling a drug addiction over a three-year span that ended with her 2016 decision to seek a restraining order and file for divorce.

He is also suing Heard in the United States over a 2018 Washington Post article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

READ MORE:From his hero to nasty woman: Johnny Depp denies beating Amber Heard

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions