In Nashville, Tennessee, the traditional home of country songs, the Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show on Sunday, incorporating small venue live broadcasts from classic genre landmarks.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, for a second year the awards will take place in multiple smaller sites around Nashville rather than the usual Las Vegas venue.

The 56th ACM Awards will, however, feature mostly in-person performances before live audiences, including at Nashville's emblematic Grand Ole Opry House.

The ACM award show is set to air Sunday at 8pm ET (0000 GMT) on CBS and Paramount+, with a lineup of more than two dozen performers, including co-hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, as well as genre stars Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris and Luke Combs.

First Black woman to host the ceremony

Urban, the 2019 Entertainer of the Year winner, returns after hosting last year, while ACM nominee Guyton will be the first Black woman to host the ceremony.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban said in a statement. "I love that everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."