CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkish artist uses scrap materials to create 'post-apocalyptic art'
Turkey's Ugur Caliskan, an artist of the "Post-Apocalyptic Art Movement," which has been drawing a lot of attention in science fiction cinema and literature in recent years, has had 18 solo exhibitions of his work.
Turkish artist uses scrap materials to create 'post-apocalyptic art'
Turkish artist Ugur Caliskan is seen with his sculptures at his workplace in Ankara, Turkey, on April 6, 2021. / AA
April 6, 2021

A Turkish artist has been turning waste materials such as stone, glass, bone and metal into works of art.

Ugur Caliskan, one of the practitioners of the "post-apocalyptic art movement" in Turkey, which has attracted interest in science fiction films and literature in recent years, said that the need for life is the basic and strongest instinct.

He said all living creatures struggle to survive, exist, regardless of the circumstances and that focus forms the base for his work.

READ MORE:This artist brings Turkish streets to life with his cartoons

Caliskan said he often creates sculptures with various objects like stone, glass, bone, waste metal and other technological waste materials he collects from different places.

The artist expressed hope that "post-apocalyptic art serves as an early warning to remind us both that the world is the only place in the universe that can be inhabited, and the value of life itself."

Recommended

"I can express my work in the form of artistic fiction and structures that have been metamorphosed into an object of art using the mechanical structure of nature, the metal and technological materials that humanity has created by emulating the nature, natural materials and even contaminated air," he said.

He hopes his work will serve as a "packing needle" to remind people that the world and life are very valuable and said he will continue to do his best to achieve that goal.

Caliskan, who practices and also designs leather costumes for the Anatolian Fire Dance Ensemble, has 18 solo exhibitions.

READ MORE:The Art for Good Association seeks to help young Turkish artists

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions