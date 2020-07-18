Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods has struggled with back issues on his way to a four-over par 76, but avoided missing the cut at the Memorial tournament for the first time.

The 44-year-old superstar, playing his first PGA event since February after a tour shutdown in March over the coronavirus pandemic, had never missed the cut in 17 prior starts at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

But the 15-time major winner, whose total ranks second only to the 18 won by Memorial host Jack Nicklaus, made five bogeys and a double-bogey against three birdies in round two after an opening 71 on Thursday and had a long afternoon wait to know that record would remain intact.

"Not very good," Woods said. "I 3-putted two holes early. Whatever momentum I was going to create, I stifled that early and struggled the rest of the day."

Woods said his back began bothering him when he was warming up before the round, noting, "It's going to happen more times than not these days."

His back, which like his knees has been surgically repaired multiple times, affected his swing, saying, "It was a bit of a struggle."

