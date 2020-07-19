Thirty-nine people have been detained after police have been attacked with "a hail of bottles" at an open-air party in central Frankfurt attended by thousands of youngsters at the historic Opera square, police in the German city has said.

The square has become a popular gathering place for what local media have dubbed "corona parties" as Germany's bars and clubs remain closed to contain the spread of the virus.

Some 3,000 mainly young people filled the square again on Saturday evening but only around 500 to 800 were still there when the unrest started, Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill told a press conference.

A small group of officers moved in to help a bleeding man and end the brawl, but the crowd turned on them.

"What I find especially abhorrent is that bystanders cheered and clapped when bottles hit my colleagues," Bereswill said.

Back-up police then arrived and cleared the square, while facing "a hail of bottles" from the angry crowd, he said.

A total of 39 arrests were made, including one woman.

The others were men aged 17-21 "most of whom have a migrant background," Bereswill added.

Repeated aggression