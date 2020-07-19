A rare daytime rocket attack has hit Baghdad's Green Zone, security sources have said, as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met top Iraqi officials.

At least two rockets hit outside the US embassy in the high-security zone, they said.

The embassy's C-RAM rocket defence system was not triggered, possibly because the missiles' trajectory meant they would not strike within the compound.

Three dozen rocket attacks have targeted US military and diplomatic installations since October, but usually under cover of darkness.

This time, the attack took place in the searing afternoon heat as Iran's top diplomat held back-to-back meetings with senior Iraqi officials nearby.

Zarif first met his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein early on Sunday, then Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, President Barham Saleh, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbussi and the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zeidan.

Zarif's visit to Iraq was the first since the American assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad’s international airport in January.

The drone strike catapulted Iraq to the brink of a US-Iran proxy war that could have destabilised the Middle East.

Zarif is also set to travel north to the Kurdish regional capital of Erbil to meet with officials there.

The trip comes ahead of Kadhimi's own diplomatic flurry: he will visit Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia on Monday, heading a delegation including his oil, electricity, planning and finance ministers.

Balancing act