The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation that would repeal the Trump administration’s controversial ‘anti-Muslim’ travel ban, in what has been called the first Muslim civil rights bill in US history.

The bill would outright prohibit any future president from using religious discrimination as grounds for restricting immigration.

Dubbed the NO BAN Act – short for National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants – it was introduced in April 2019 by Delaware Senator Chris Coons and California Rep. Judy Chu.

“This is a historic moment for Muslims,” Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates, one of the groups working in support of the bill, said ahead of the vote.

She added that passage of the act will “show Muslims, who have been banned and scapegoated by the Trump administration, that we deserve rights and dignity”.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) praised the outcome: “The collective decision by the House to reject this administration’s racism and xenophobia is commendable. This is the first expressly Muslim civil rights act in our nation’s long and often harsh history.”

The bill passed 233-183 with unanimous support among all House Democrats who voted. They were joined by two Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote yes: Texas Rep. Will Hurd and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

The bill will now move to the Republican-led Senate, where it is unlikely to clear before it can be signed into law.

The White House expressed opposition to the legislation in March, saying that undoing the travel ban “would harm the national security of the United States” and that the ban has been “central to the Administration’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the American people against the spread of COVID-19.”

While the prospect for passage through Congress this year is dim, the measure is a symbolic victory for Muslim American and civil rights groups, and a way to keep public pressure on for a future rollback of the policy.

The bill also signals a key priority for the Democratic Party ahead of the US presidential elections in November. It allows Democrats to contrast themselves with the incumbent Donald Trump and present themselves as a party that is welcoming to immigrants.