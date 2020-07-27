Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf has revealed he set up a web of offshore front companies to help Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad evade Western sanctions, in a social media post blasting the regime for investigating his business empire.

One of Syria's richest and most powerful businessmen, Makhlouf said on Sunday security forces were now targeting Cham Holding, the centrepiece of a vast business portfolio much of which has been seized by the cash-strapped rulers.

The former Assad loyalist, who is also his cousin, said security forces were pursuing contracts signed by Cham Holding on suspicion he had embezzled funds abroad.

"They fabricated our embezzlement of funds and transferring it to our accounts abroad ... Stop these unjust claims and read well the contracts," Makhlouf said in a Facebook post.

"These companies' role and aim is to circumvent (Western) sanctions on Cham Holding."

Makhlouf, who has helped bankroll the ruling family and its supporters, brought in 70 investors nearly 15 years ago to set up Cham Holding. It is the largest Syrian company by capital and has a monopoly on key property developments.

Growing rift