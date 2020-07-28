Turkey has said it could pause energy-exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea for a while pending talks with Greece.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to "be constructive and put this on hold for some time".

Turkish vessel "Oruc Reis" planned to search for hydrocarbons "180 kilometres from the island of Meis (Kastellorizo in Greek)", Kalin told the private broadcaster.

"Despite this our president said while the negotiations are continuing, let's be constructive and hold (energy search) for a while," he said.

READ MORE:What is a NAVTEX and why did Turkey issue one to Greece?

Tensions over hydrocarbon drilling

Last week, Turkey announced plans to dispatch a research vessel and two support vessels to carry out operations through August 2 in the area that Ankara says is on its continental shelf.

Greece's navy last week said it had deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" after Turkey announced plans for energy exploration in the region.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, arguing that sea boundaries for commercial exploitation should be divided between the Greek and Turkish mainlands and not include the Greek islands on an equal basis.