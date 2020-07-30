A man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan has been shot and killed during a court hearing in the country's northwest, according to police and local media.

It was not immediately clear how the assailant, identified as Khalid Khan, managed to get into the court amid tight security. The attacker was subsequently arrested.

The man on trial, Tahir Shamim Ahmad, had claimed he was a prophet and was arrested two years ago on blasphemy charges, according to Azmat Khan, the police officer. Ahmad died before he could be transported to a hospital.

The deceased was a former member of Ahmadiyya sect and was a US citizen.

Nasim was first arrested in April 2018 after a local accused him of blasphemy, a highly inflammatory charge in deeply conservative Pakistan that has sparked mob lynchings, murders and mass protests.

The shooting took place on the premises of a judicial compound in Peshawar near the Afghanistan border, where the plaintiff opened fire on the accused during the blasphemy trial hearing.

Police Chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur told reporters the shooter, a Facebook friend of the deceased, was arrested.

In a tweet, Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Saleemuddin confirmed the deceased was born into the sect but abandoned it years ago.