Police in Portland have cleared parks and nearby roads around the city's centre in anticipation of a phased pullout by federal forces who have inflamed anti-racism protests in the city.

The dramatic change in tone outside a federal courthouse that's become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the US government began drawing down its forces in the liberal city under a deal between Democratic Governor Kate Brown and the Trump administration.

As agents from US Customs and Border Protection, the US Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement pulled back, troopers with the Oregon State Police took over.

There were no visible signs of any law enforcement presence outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, where a protest lasted into early Friday.

“Last night, the world was watching Portland. Here’s what they saw: Federal troops left downtown. Local officials protected free speech. And Oregonians spoke out for Black Lives Matter, racial justice, and police accountability through peaceful, non-violent protest,” Brown said in a tweet on Friday.

Drastic measures to combat racism

Leaders in Oregon are pushing for a raft of measures that would address systemic racism in everything from policing to housing. Those proposals could be fast-tracked for consideration in a special legislative session later this summer.

The governor also announced the creation of a Racial Justice Council to advise her on criminal justice reform and police accountability, health equity, economic opportunity, housing and homelessness, and environmental justice.

Fed agents to stay until police 'cleanup'

US federal officers will stay in Portland until local law enforcement officials finish a "cleanup of anarchists and agitators," President Donald Trump said.

The president tweeted late on Friday: "Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators!"