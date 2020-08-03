WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian cargo planes deliver Syrian fighters to Libya
A military spokesman for Libya's UN-recognised government says Ilyushin-type planes also flew in ammunitions as part of seven flights to Sirte, Jufra and Benghazi, possibly from different locations.
Russian cargo planes deliver Syrian fighters to Libya
Members of warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia are pictured near Benghazi, Libya. April 13, 2019. / Reuters Archive
August 3, 2020

Russian-made cargo planes have delivered new military shipments to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

General Abdulhadi Dirah, a spokesperson for the Liban army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Unit, said on Sunday that Ilyushin-type planes carrying military ammunition conducted five flights to Sirte and Jufra provinces on Saturday.

Two more flights carrying soldiers of the Bashar al Assad regime were made from Syria to Benghazi, the second biggest Libyan city, which is the centre of the Haftar’s militia, Dirah said.

READ MORE: Libya's Haftar sued in US for alleged war crimes

Russia, Egypt and the UAE back eastern-based warlord Haftar, whose militias have been battling the forces of Libya's UN-recognised government, which is supported by Turkey.

Egypt's parliament earlier approved possible military intervention in Libya via the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "terrorist groups" and "militias".

Battle for Sirte

"There is a military buildup on the ground around Sirte city," TRT World'sSara Firth said from Tripoli.

The Libyan government forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, the gateway to oil-exporting ports that they hope to recapture from Haftar's militias.

Recommended

Egypt has declared the Sirte front line "a red line" for Egypt.

Turkish and Russian meetings carry weight because both sides are two major foreign backers in Libya conflict, who are now "trying to pull things back from the brink of a military confrontation," Firth said.

READ MORE: Libya: Egypt’s military threat is a declaration of war

READ MORE:Egypt's Parliament approves military intervention in Libya

On July 24, the US military shared evidence of Russia sending more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, including Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo.

The US Africa Command said there was mounting evidence from satellite pictures of Moscow's military cargo planes, including IL-6s, bringing supplies to fighters from the Russian Wagner Group.

Haftar's militia has also sent fighters and weapons to bolster its defence of Sirte, already badly battered from earlier phases of warfare and chaos since the 2011 revolution.

Libya has been torn by violence since the 2011 ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising, and the conflict has since drawn in multiple foreign powers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each