The subpoenas for closed-door depositions are for Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, Acting State Department legal adviser Marik String, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Michael Miller and senior adviser Toni A Porter.

The State Department flatly rejected the Democrats' allegations as “egregiously inaccurate” but did not say whether the officials would comply with the subpoenas.

“We have provided a very clear path for every individual requested to engage with the committees,” the department said in a statement. “All of the offers have been rejected, manipulated by the committees, or outright ignored. These series of offerings are more than generous in an accommodations process and as a historical matter, rarely turned down."

'Linick was removed for not doing his job'

Pompeo has rejected allegations that Linick was fired for investigating alleged impropriety and denied he was aware of any such probe into his or his wife's affairs. He has said Linick was removed for not doing his job.

Linick, who had been inspector general since 2013, said he was in a “state of shock” when he was fired. He told the committees that he had opened a review of last year’s $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia at the request of lawmakers who claimed Pompeo had inappropriately circumvented Congress to approve the deal. He said Bulatao and String then tried to stop him.

In the statement announcing the subpoenas, the Democrats said they had also interviewed a separate State Department official, Charles Faulkner, and that interview “raises additional questions” about the Saudi arms sale.

Pompeo, Bulatao, and others have said Linick was dismissed in part because of the alleged leak of one of his office’s reports into accusations of political reprisals by Trump appointees against career State Department officials. Linick denied his office was responsible for the leak and said an investigation by the defence department inspector general cleared him and his office.