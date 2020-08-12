Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, the 22-year-old window washer's high-rise dance routines have earned close to60,000 followers and more than a million "likes" on TikTok.

"When people see me behind the window, they're surprised. They see a woman, it's unusual," Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter, told Reuters.