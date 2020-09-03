Bryan Fogel's Jamal Khashoggi documentary “The Dissident" made one of the biggest splashes at the Sundance Film Festival. Reviews were terrific. Hillary Clinton attended the premiere, as did Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

But perhaps because of global media companies who feared the wrath of the authoritative Saudi Arabian regime that the film alleges was behind Khashoggi's murder, no distribution deal followed.

Nearly eight months later, one has finally materialised.

Briarcliff Entertainment said on Wednesday that it has acquired “The Dissident” and will release it theatrically and via on-demand in late 2020 to coincide with the second anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

“My hope is that this film will enshrine his memory as well as ensure that justice is served and that our society no longer turns a blind eye to the brutal human rights violations committed by the Saudi regime,” Fogel said in a statement.

“I am thrilled that the film will receive a truly independent release, detached from corporate and special interests.”

Royally hacked

Khashoggi, a former Washington Post columnist, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing, the CIA has said.

Mohammed bin Salman, who initially denied Saudi Arabia was behind Khashoggi’s killing, eventually accepted it was carried out by the Saudi government, but claimed it was not by his orders.

“The Dissident” features the headline-making conclusion of United Nations human rights investigators that the phone of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos (whose company owns the Washington Post) was hacked into by a malicious file sent from the personal WhatsApp account of the crown prince.

