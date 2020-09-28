Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of Covid-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests.

The show brought down the curtain on Milan fashion week, which has hosted a mix of physical and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

Valentino had never presented a women's collection in Milan, and its last menswear show in Italy's fashion capital was in 2007.

"In normal times we'd be in Place Vendome in Paris, but now here we are all wearing face masks," the brand's designer Pierpaolo Piccioli told reporters after the show.

"When, in late August, we decided to go ahead with the catwalk, it seemed appropriate to support Italy at such a difficult time and give our backing to the Italian fashion system."

READ MORE: Catwalk shows to return for London Fashion Week

Diversity on the runway