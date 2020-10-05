The US Supreme Court has refused to take up a copyright claim over Led Zeppelin's classic "Stairway to Heaven," capping a long-running legal dispute over the song.

A lower court in California last March ruled that the British rockers had not swiped the song's opening riff from "Taurus," which was written by Randy Wolfe of a Los Angeles band called Spirit.

Led Zeppelin had initially won the case in 2016, with the court at the time finding no proof that the 1971 classic breached the copyright of "Taurus."

However, that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2018.

The US top court announced its refusal to take up the claim on Monday.

