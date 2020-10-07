Netflix has been indicted in the conservative southern US state of Texas for screening the French film "Cuties", which has been accused of hypersexualising young girls and depicting children in a lewd manner.

Statements by Republican lawmakers and an online campaign against the film have tapped into concern over child sexual molestation, making the movie political leverage in the battle to re-elect Republican President Donald Trump.

The streaming service became the subject of a grand jury hearing in Tyler County, east of Houston, in the middle of September, and a local elected official revealed on Tuesday that the same jury issued an indictment.

'Lewd exhibition'

"Cuties", directed by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure and released online in early September, follows the story of a rebellious 11-year-old Parisian girl called Amy.

Amy, also of French-Senegalese descent, joins a dance group started by three other girls from her neighbourhood that sometimes performs provocative moves.

The Texas grand jury indicted Netflix under a law that forbids "the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of an unclothed, partially clothed, or clothed child".

A guilty verdict in Texas could lead to a prison term, although analysts said a fine and being forced to pull the film would be a more likely outcome.