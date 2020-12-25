University of Oxford researchers have been responsible for what their own clinical trial documents called "a potency miscalculation" in testing their Covid-19 vaccine, a new Reuters report says.

The Reuters review of hundreds of pages of clinical trial records, as well as interviews with scientists and industry figures, provides the most detailed account to date of what went wrong with the dosing in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine study.

On June 5, researchers at Oxford quietly made a change to a late-stage clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccine.

In an amendment noted in a document marked CONFIDENTIAL, they said they were adding a new group of participants.

The adjustment might seem minor in a large-scale study but it masked a mistake that would have potentially far-reaching consequences: Many of the UK trial subjects had inadvertently been given only about a half dose of the vaccine.

The new volunteers would now receive the correct dose.

The trial continued.

READ MORE: Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine expected to undergo new global trial

Desperate for positive news

Much was riding on the Oxford vaccine, a British-led endeavour also involving UK drugs firm AstraZeneca.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was desperate for a success story after its early mishandling of the pandemic contributed to one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid-19 — around 65,000 by mid-December.

The government has secured 100 million doses.

On November 23, Oxford and AstraZeneca delivered positive news.

They announced that the regimen of a half dose followed by a full dose booster appeared to be 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19. Two full doses scored 62 percent.

Oxford researchers have said they aren't certain why the half-dose regimen was much more effective.

Johnson called the vaccine team and tweeted his thanks "for their brilliant work."

He went on, "These results are incredibly encouraging and a major step forward in our fight against Covid-19."

READ MORE: Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine highly effective, easier to distribute

Dosing discrepancy doubts

Oxford and AstraZeneca are now hoping for quick authorisation by Britain's regulator.

But questions about the trial and the results won't go away.

Some experts say the dosing discrepancy raises doubts about the robustness of the study's findings.

And they worry about another acknowledged peculiarity of the study: The half-dose regimen wasn't tested on anyone over 55 — the group considered at high risk from Covid-19.

In contrast, a vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech was tested on thousands of people over 65, with an efficacy of 94 percent.

John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, said there needed to be a better understanding of how the Oxford trial unfolded.

"When you get corporate and academic scientists saying different things, it doesn't give you the impression of confidence in what they're doing," he told Reuters.

"Was the dosing thing a mistake or not?"

READ MORE: AstraZeneca says it will know by year-end if its vaccine is safe to use

High stakes

For Oxford and AstraZeneca, the stakes could not be higher.

They hope to produce up to three billion doses of the low-cost vaccine by the end of next year, enough to inoculate much of the world, including many of its poorest inhabitants.

For months, scientists at Oxford have been busily promoting the experimental vaccine's prospects in bullish terms — beginning even before the first human test subjects were injected with the experimental vaccine.

In an interview that appeared on April 11 in Britain's The Times newspaper, Sarah Gilbert, one of the vaccine's chief researchers at Oxford, said she was 80 percent certain her team would be able to produce a successful vaccine, possibly as early as September.

That was 12 days before a clinical trial to test its safety began.

READ MORE: A Covid-19 vaccine by September? Oxford researchers optimistic

Responses to review

Oxford didn't answer detailed questions for this story, but provided a statement saying the trials have been "conducted under the strict national, ethical and regulatory requirements."

It added that "all trial protocols and trial amendments have been subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities.

All safety data have been reviewed regularly" by regulators.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca referred questions about the UK clinical trial to Oxford, which sponsored it.

A spokeswoman for Britain's regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), declined to answer questions about the Oxford/AstraZeneca dosing issue.

"Our rolling review is ongoing," she said, "so this information is currently commercially confidential."

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca, J&J resume trials in US for most promising Covid-19 vaccine

New technology vaccine

Vaccines are the world's best hope of ending a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives globally.

More than 60 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are currently undergoing human trials, according to the World Health Organization.

Vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have already been authorized for use in some countries, including the United States.

They use a relatively new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that instructs human cells to produce antigens, a type of protein, that stimulate the immune system.

Late-stage clinical trials showed both vaccines appeared to be at least 94 percent effective.

Until the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 2, no RNA vaccine had ever received authorization for general use.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines in the works

An exact science

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine employs a more established technique called viral vector.

The vaccine uses a bioengineered version of a harmless common-cold virus found in chimpanzees to instruct human cells to make antigens.

On December 8, Oxford published an interim analysis of its trial results and more than 1,100 pages of supplementary documents in the scientific journal The Lancet.

These show that measuring the concentration of viral materials can be tricky, and they shed light on the chain of events leading up to the dosing discrepancy.

Viral vectors are typically produced in bioreactors holding up to 2,000 liters, which are then filtered and purified into a concentrated batch of active substance of just a few liters.

"This is not about measuring pencils, pens, bricks, or fixed objects of a given size," said Lucio Rovati, chief executive of Rottapharm, an Italian biotech company that is trying to develop a different type of vaccine using a genetic fragment.

"It's about live biological products."

READ MORE: Four EU countries sign deal with pharma giant for Covid-19 vaccine

Reducing the dose

According to the Oxford documents, in May researchers received a vaccine delivery from Italy's IRBM/Advent — one of the contract manufacturers Oxford enlisted to complement its own vaccine production.

The late-stage trial of the Oxford vaccine was about to begin.

The shipment, batch K.0011, had undergone the Italian company's quality check using an established genetic test - quantitative PCR, or qPCR — to determine viral matter per milliliter.

Oxford ran its own analysis for good measure.

The university had been using a different method known as spectrophotometry, which measures viral material in liquids based on how much ultraviolet light the viral matter absorbs.

Oxford's measurement showed that the batch was more potent than the Italian manufacturer had found, the documents show.

Oxford trusted its own result and wanted to remain consistent with a measuring tool it had used throughout an earlier trial phase.

So it asked Britain's drugs regulator for permission to reduce the volume of vaccine injected into trial participants from the K.0011 batch.

Permission was granted.

"The decisions about dosing were all done in discussion with the regulator. So when we started the trial, we had some discrepancies in the measurement of the concentration of virus in the vaccine," Andrew Pollard, the Oxford trial's chief investigator, told Reuters.