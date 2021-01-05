Tuesday, January 5, 2020

PM Johnsonsays over 1 million people infected

UK PM Boris Johnson has said over 1 million people are infected in England, over 2 percent of the total population.

He also said that the government would soon demand Covid-19 tests for passengers arriving from overseas to stop the spread of the virus.

The move would mean following a policy used in many other countries.

"We will be bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being re-admitted," Johnson told a press conference

WHO investigators head for China

The head of the World Health Organization said he is "very disappointed" that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.

"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

Germany extends lockdown to end-January

Germany is extending its nationwide lockdown until the end of the month and is introducing new tougher restrictions in a bid to get control of surging coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

"We need to restrict contact more strictly... We ask all citizens to restrict contact to the absolute minimum," she told journalists following a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

Italy reports 649 new deaths

Italy has reported 649 coronavirus-related deaths against 348 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,378 from 10,800.

Some 135,106 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 77,993.

Italy has registered 76,329 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world.

The country has also reported 2.182 million cases to date, the ministry said.

Turkey reports 14,494 new case

Turkey has reported 14,494 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,270,101.

It reported 194 related deaths over the same period, raising the total toll to 21,879.

Japan's daily cases hit record

Daily coronavirus cases in Japan has reached a record 4,670, commercial broadcaster NTV reported.

The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in and around Tokyo as coronavirus cases climb.

France promises to speed up vaccination process

Amid public outcry, France’s health minister has promised an “exponential” acceleration of his country’s slow coronavirus vaccination process.

After barely 500 people in France were vaccinated in the first six days, Health Minister Olivier Veran defended the government’s strategy of giving the vaccines first to residents of nursing homes.

He vowed to simplify a bureaucratic consent process blamed in part for France’s lagging vaccinations.

Veran said the government will expand the number of vaccination centers and categories of people eligible for early vaccines, and allow people to sign up for vaccinations on an app or by phone.

Moderna says Israel approved its virus vaccine

American biotech company Moderna has said Israel has approved its vaccine, but the announcement comes as the country faces a rapidly growing outbreak of the disease.

Moderna said in a statement that the Israeli Health Ministry authorised use of the company’s vaccine and that it would begin delivering this month the 6 million doses secured by Israel.

Israel has recorded over 450,000 cases of coronavirus and 3,445 deaths.

China makes parts of province high danger zones

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of Covid-19 were found.

Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazhuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held.

An additional 30 people tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms, the provincial health authority said.

China has recorded a total of 87,183 cases, with 4,634 deaths. People who have tested positive but not shown symptoms have been counted separately from its official tally.