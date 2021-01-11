The PGA of America pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from the Trump National at Bedminster course in New Jersey, in the aftermath of Trump supporters' storming the US Capitol.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission," Richerson added in a video posted on the organization's website.

Golfweek, in a scathing column urging the game to sever ties with the president, said the PGA of America had been debating for two years whether to move the organisation's flagship event but had been nervous about antagonising a "famously vindictive man."

Distance golf from Trump

Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election in November to Democratic rival Joe Biden, could face a historic second impeachment before Biden's January 20 inauguration amid continued fury over the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday by angry Trump supporters that left five people dead.

Trump's repeated false claims of election fraud, and his incendiary address to protesters prior to the attack on the Capitol have prompted critics to call for his resignation, his impeachment, or his removal from office as unfit under the Constitution's 25th amendment.

Trump is an avid golfer and the Trump Organization owns 17 courses around the world with others in the works. A website dedicated to tracking Trump's time on the course, Trump Golf Count, tallied 300 rounds over four years in office.

Golf greats Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam came in for criticism when they accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump on Thursday, a day after the chaos in Washington.

Golf Digest, while noting that 15-time major champion Tiger Woods had also accepted the honour from Trump in May, called it a "tone deaf" gesture in an editorial calling for the sport to distance itself from Trump.

Trump's divisive rhetoric had long posed a problem for a game he has been identified with.

