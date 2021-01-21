POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Swiss prosecutors ditch Warner jet probe into Blatter
Meanwhile, Sepp Blatter's family disclosed the former FIFA president spent a week in an induced coma after having heart surgery in December.
Swiss prosecutors ditch Warner jet probe into Blatter
Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter arrives at a hotel in Moscow, Russia, June 19, 2018 / AP
January 21, 2021

Swiss prosecutors have dropped an investigation into ailing former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, accused of defrauding world football's governing body by paying for a private jet used by the now-banned Jack Warner.

Prosecutors alleged Blatter paid the $365,000 (300,000 euro) bill for the jet that Warner, the Trinidadian who served as a FIFA vice-president during Blatter's 17-year reign, used in 2007.

Warner has since been banned from football and indicted by US prosecutors for charges related to corruption.

Swiss prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand abandoned the probe into Blatter this month, the Public Prosecutor's Office (MPC) said.

The MPC gave no reasons for the decision, which follows the dropping of an investigation into Blatter in May last year related to FIFA's awarding of TV rights to the Caribbean Football Union, then presided by Warner.

READ MORE:Swiss prosecutors investigate Blatter, Platini for fraud in widened probe

Recommended

Blatter spent week in an induced coma

Blatter, 84, has been seriously ill in hospital in recent weeks. He was placed in an artificial coma for a week but has now left intensive care, his daughter Corinne Blatter said in an interview with Swiss media group CH-Media to appear on Friday.

The 84-year-old Blatter, who also tested positive for COVID-19 late last year, was well enough only this week to be moved out of intensive care at the hospital in Switzerland.

“The doctors are satisfied with his condition. But there’s still a long way to go,” Corinne Blatter, said. "It was the hardest and saddest Christmas of my life.”

He is still the subject of three investigations, principally one focusing on the accusation that he made an undocumented payment of $2.26 million (2 million Swiss francs, 1.8 million euros) to then-UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011.

READ MORE: Swiss open fresh probe into ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts