LeBron James has scored a season-high 34 points to help keep the Los Angeles Lakers undefeated on the road this season with a 113-106 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers extended their franchise-best road start to 8-0 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a season-high seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts in a 23-point night, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds. James shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and added eight assists for the Lakers in the opener of a seven-game road trip.

Montrezl Harrell added 12 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which shot 19 of 37 (51.4 percent) from 3-point distance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jrue Holiday added 22 points and seven assists and Khris Middleton scored 20 for Milwaukee, which lost its second straight.

Antetokounmpo committed a career-high nine turnovers.