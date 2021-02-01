Monday, February 1, 2021:

WHO team in Wuhan visits disease control centres

A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited two disease control centres that had an early hand in managing the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The WHO investigators arrived in Wuhan, the provincial capital, last month to look for clues and have visited hospitals and a seafood market where early cases were detected.

The team visited both the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and its Wuhan city office, amid tight Chinese controls on access to information about the virus.

Turkey reports over 7,700 infections

Turkey has reported 7,719 additional virus cases, including 636 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.48 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 26,117, with 124 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,016 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.37 million.

More than 29.77 million virus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 141,703 since Sunday.

British deaths and cases drop to lowest since December

The number of people in Britain who were newly recorded dying within 28 days of a positive virus test dropped to 406 on Monday from 587 on Sunday, the lowest daily number since December 28, government figures showed.

The number of people who tested positive for the disease dropped to 18,607, the lowest since December 15.

Both deaths and positive test results are typically lower on Mondays than other days of the week.

BioNTech says back on schedule to deliver Covid vaccine doses to EU

BioNTech and Pfizer Inc are on-track to meet the delivery deadline for their virus vaccine to the European Union, the Germany-based company said.

European countries are grappling with broad vaccine delays, at least temporarily, as all Western vaccine makers with approved shots – Moderna, Pfizer and partner BioNTech and AstraZeneca – fall behind their initial delivery targets.

Biden to meet Republicans on Covid plan in test of bipartisan approach

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping $1.9 trillion US Covid relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Republican support.

The meeting, set for 5 pm EDT (2200 GMT) at the White House, will allow the Democratic president to explore a bipartisan response to the pandemic that has killed nearly 442 ,000 Americans and battered the US economy.

Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing variants

Austria will significantly tighten its border controls to prevent arrivals from importing new variants of the virus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Speaking at a news conference on the loosening of the country's lockdown, Kurz did not say specifically what steps would be taken but mentioned the so-called Brazilian variant, which has not been identified in Austria yet.

Italy slowly reopens after pre-holiday closures

Italy has reported 329 virus-related deaths against 237 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,925 from 11,252.

Much of Italy is gingerly reopening from pre-Christmas virus closures, with the Vatican Museums welcoming a trickle of visitors to the Sistine Chapel and locals ordering their cappuccinos at outdoor tables.

While many European countries remain in hard lockdowns amid surging infections and variants, most Italian regions graduated to the coveted “yellow” category of risk starting Monday. That has allowed museums to reopen, sit-down restaurant and bar service to resume and many high-schoolers to return to class.

In Rome, that meant that the Vatican Museums reopened for the first time in 88 days – it’s longest closure ever.

Some 142,419 tests for virus were carried out in the past day, against a previous 213,364, the Health Ministry said, reflecting the usual decline in testing at the weekend.

Italy has registered 88,845 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.561 million cases to date.

Tajik mosques reopen as government claims virus win

Religious believers in Tajikistan streamed back into mosques on the back of a government order opening religious buildings and official claims that there had been no new virus cases in the country for three weeks.

The poorest country in the former Soviet Union has officially recorded just over a dozen new virus cases and no deaths since the start of the year, even if health experts have cast doubt over the statistics and testing is not widespread.

AFP correspondents witnessed hundreds of mask-wearing residents of the capital Dushanbe walk through the ornate wooden doors of the city's main mosque for the first time since it was closed due to the virus last April.

French President Macron urges to help its European neighbours

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbours in the race to get vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential palace, acknowledged France and Europe “could have been more present” by Serbia’s side, in an apparent response to earlier criticism from Vucic, who said last week he had been counting on a lot more support from the EU.

Serbia, which sits at the heart of the Balkans region, received doses of China’s Sinopharm that enabled the country to launch its vaccination campaign earlier this month.

Israel supplies first vaccines to Palestinians

Israel has said it had shipped the first batch of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians.

The unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, or COGAT, said that it coordinated a first shipment of 2,000 doses out of 5,000 doses for use by medical teams under the Palestinian Authority.

The transfer at Beituniya Crossing took place a day after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced the vaccinations had been approved for Palestinians. Israel is leading one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns after securing millions of doses from major drug makers Pfizer and Moderna.

Portugal logs 5,805 cases

A sharp virus surge in Portugal in January is showing signs of slowing down but the high number of hospitalisations continue to strain a health system already operating beyond capacity.

Portuguese authorities reported 5,805 new cases – an improvement from the record figures of over 16,000 just over a week ago – and 275 more deaths for virus.

That brought the pandemic’s total tallies to 726,000 confirmed infections and more than 12,700 fatalities.

EU disease agency launches Covid vaccine tracker

The EU's disease agency has launched a Covid-19 vaccine tracking tool, providing an overview of countries' efforts in the rollout of inoculations across Europe.

The first set of data was available on the website of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), covering the 27-nation bloc plus the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

However it was still incomplete on Monday, as some countries had yet to report their national data. Member states are expected to report their numbers twice a week.

As a result, the tracker indicated the number of vaccine doses administered in its member states as of Monday was 8.23 million, though in reality the number is much higher.

Vietnam reports 32 more cases

Vietnam has reported 32 more virus cases, all from capital Hanoi, and has shut schools in at least 22 cities and provinces since a new outbreak began in the country on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said.

UK to push surge testing after finding S African variants

Britain will step up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after it found an increasing number of novel virus cases linked to the South African variant.

The Health Ministry said it urged every person over the age of 16 in parts of London, the central, eastern, southeast and northwest England to get a test this week regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

It said Public Health England had identified 105 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa since December 22. All cases and contacts have been reached.

French police block passengers as new rules kick in

French border police has turned away some passengers bound for non-EU destinations as new rules came into force banning flights to and from countries outside the bloc.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measure on Friday as part of new efforts to contain infections and avoid another nationwide lockdown.

Travellers must also present proof of a recent negative test.

Only urgent reasons for travel are accepted and border police require written proof before allowing passengers to board, as Toure, a Malian national, found out when he tried to leave France for Bamako without the necessary document.

India spends big to revive pandemic-hit economy

India unveiled a massive spending plan focused on health care and infrastructure, as the government sought to boost a virus-ravaged economy on course for its biggest annual contraction on record.

The nation of 1.3 billion was badly hit by one of the world's strictest virus lockdowns, with growth slumping by a historic 23.9 percent in April-June, and the economy expected to contract 7.7 percent in 2020-21.

"This budget provides every opportunity for our economy to raise and capture the pace that it needs for a sustainable growth," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament in her annual budget speech.

Madrid region relaxes restrictions despite sky-high caseload

The Madrid region will start relaxing its virus restrictions this week, officials said, even as the rest of Spain is toughening up measures to tame a third wave of infection.

From Friday, groups of up to six people will be allowed to gather at outdoor restaurant terraces, up from the current limit of four, while a 10 pm curfew might be pushed to midnight.

"In Madrid, we are doing everything in our power to keep our bars and restaurants and our cultural space open despite political pressure," said conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has repeatedly clashed with the left-wing central government on how to tackle the pandemic.

Italians flock back to coffee bars as restrictions eased

The familiar tinkling of ceramic cups and chatter returned to coffee bars across most of Italy on Monday, as rigid virus restrictions were eased.

After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared a "yellow zone" allowing bars in those less risky areas to serve customers at counters and tables again instead of offering only take-away in plastic cups.

"We felt dead without bars," said Rome resident Tiziana Baldo after a barista poured her drink in a bar in central Rome.

Spain to receive 2.3M vaccine doses in February

Spain will receive a combined total of 2.3 million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference.

Last week some Spanish regions had to suspend vaccinating new people amid supply shortfalls.

Germany expects 40.2M doses of BioNtech vaccine in Q2

The German government expects 40.2 million doses of BioNtech/Pfizer's vaccine in the second quarter, a government document seen by Reuters showed.

The document, which was prepared for a virtual meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the 16 state premiers and representatives of pharmaceutical companies and the European Union later on Monday, also said that the government sees potential delivery and production risks.

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca had raised its target of supplies to the EU to 40 million doses from 31 million until the end of March, after a large cut last week.

Its original commitment was of at least 80 million doses, and possibly up to 120 million in the first quarter, EU sources told Reuters last week.

South Africa receives first batch of Covid vaccine

South Africa took delivery of its first shipment of virus vaccines, a move paving the way to mass inoculation, initially targeting health workers, in Africa's worst-hit country.

Public broadcaster SABC showed President Cyril Ramaphosa at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport receiving one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Russia supplies Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Luhansk republic

Russia has supplied its Sputnik V vaccine to the rebel-controlled Luhansk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet Lug-Info reported.