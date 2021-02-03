Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

Spain to receive 1.8M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Feb.

Spain's death toll surged has passed the 60,000 mark as another 565 people died during the past 24 hours, health ministry figures showed.

The latest deaths pushed the overall toll to 60,370 while confirmed cases rose by 31,596 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,883,465.

The country also said it will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's recently approved vaccine in February.

A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or not to recommend the AstraZeneca shot be administered to elderly people, Health Minister Carolina Dariastold said in a news conference.

US lawmakers agree on need to get stimulus checks to Americans

US President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders have agreed on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

She told reporters that Biden and Senate Democrats also agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, while Republicans have offered a proposal of less than half of that figure.

Turkey registers over 8,000 new cases

Turkey has registered 8,102 new cases, including 632 symptomatic patients, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.5 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,354 after 117 deaths over the past day.

With 8,314 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.38 million.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the country currently has one case of the Brazilian variant, two cases of the South African variant and 196 cases of the UK variant.

Koca added that Turkey will start vaccinating people over the age of 65 years, the second group in vaccine programme after safety tests of second Covid-19 vaccine party.

France reports over 26,000 new cases

France has reported 26,362 new confirmed cases, up from 23,337 a day earlier and just below the 2021 high of 26,916 set last Wednesday.

Despite increasing government curbs on the movement of people in the past weeks, the spread of the virus is not slowing and the seven-day moving average of new cases — which smooths out daily reporting irregularities — has been above 20,000 since January 23, from 13,274 on December 31.

Italy reports over 13,000 new cases

Italy has reported 476 deaths against 499 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,189 from 9,660.

Some 279,307 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 244,429, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 89,820 deaths since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.58 million cases to date.

Covax sets out vaccination plans in first distribution list

The Covax programme for vaccines has published its first distribution list, planning enough doses for dozens of countries to immunise more than three percent of their populations by mid-year.

The list comes with concerns over whether lower-income countries will be left out of the immunisation race dominated by rich nations, a problem Covax was set up to resolve.

It broke down for the first time how the programme's initial 337.2 million doses will be distributed, with first deliveries expected in late February.

Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases

The Czech Republic has reached one million confirmed coronavirus cases, health authorities said.

The battle against the pandemic is far from over in the hard-hit European Union country, which hopes to learn from previous mistakes that repeatedly allowed soaring infections to almost bring down the struggling health system.

The Czech Republic is by far the smallest of the 20 countries to surpass the milestone, with the U.S. leading the global table with more than 26 million confirmed cases.

“I’d like to say our approach has not been successful,” said Jan Trnka, a biochemist from Prague’s Charles University.

PAHO: Cases falling in US, Canada, but rising in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil

Infections have been finally decreasing in the United States and Canada after weeks of unrelenting rise, but in Mexico cases and deaths continue to increase, particularly in states that drew tourism in the holiday season, the Pan American Health Organization said.

In South America, Colombia reported the highest incidence of cases, followed by Brazil, where the city of Manaus is still seeing exponential increases in both cases and deaths, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

Three new variants have been detected in 20 countries of the Americas, though their frequency is still limited, she said in a briefing.

South Korea steps up virus prevention for holiday

South Korean officials have taken steps to limit travel and gatherings during next week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays, allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity, as they fight a steady rise in transmissions.

Officials have also extended a clampdown on private social gatherings of five or more people, which they enforce by fining restaurants and other businesses if they accept large groups. Indoor dining at restaurants in the greater capital area will continue to be prohibited after 9 pm.

Swiss say more data needed on AstraZeneca jab

Swiss regulators have said that data submitted by AstraZeneca were not sufficient for it to authorise use of the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine and "new studies" were needed.

The Swissmedic regulatory authority said it had been examining information from AstraZeneca but that was "not yet sufficient to permit authorisation."

"To obtain more information about safety, efficacy and quality, additional data from new studies are needed," it said in a statement.

Russia asks Germany's IDT about making Sputnik vaccineRussia has reached out to German biotechnology company IDT Biologika to explore jointly producing the Sputnik V vaccine, the German health ministry said.

It comes a day after The Lancet journal published trial results showing the Sputnik vaccine to be 91.6 percent efficacy, defying international scepticism about the Russian-made jab.

A German health ministry spokeswoman told AFP that Russia's state-run Gamaleya research institute, which developed Sputnik V, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the project, "are interested in a co-partner for a possible production and have as such contacted IDT Biologika."

Sweden registers over 4,000 new cases

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, has registered 4,310 new cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 124 new deaths, taking the total to 11,939. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

German medical workers help hard-hit Portugal

A German military medical team is heading to Portugal to help that country deal with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The team of 26 doctors and nurses was flying to Portugal Wednesday from Wunstorf, in northern Germany. Dr. Ulrich Baumgaertner, the head of the military’s medical service, said the team will help at a civilian hospital in Lisbon.

Baumgaertner told reporters before the team’s departure: “It’s clear that significantly more capacity is probably needed there, but we can only give small, but we hope important, help from the limited resources we have.” He said the team is also taking material such as ventilators.

Nigeria's Kaduna pairs with Zipline for drone-delivered vaccines

Nigeria's Kaduna state has signed a deal with medical delivery firm Zipline that will allow drone shipment of Covid-19 vaccines without significant state investment in cold-chain storage, the company said.

Kaduna's partnership with Zipline, which delivered more than 1 million doses of other vaccines in Africa over the past year, will also enable on-demand delivery of blood products, medications and other vaccines.

"It will help ensure that millions of people in Kaduna State will always get the care they need," Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

Vietnam reports 28 new virus infections

Vietnam reported 28 new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, mostly linked to an outbreak detected last week in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country's health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi. Vietnam has recorded 1,911 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths.

Nicaragua approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Nicaragua has granted regulatory approval to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, TASS news agency cited the Russian sovereign wealth fund as saying.

Over 300 million Indians may have virus

About one in four of India's 1.35 billion people may have been infected with the coronavirus, said a source with direct knowledge of a government serological survey, suggesting the country's real caseload was many times higher than reported.

India has confirmed 10.8 million infections, the most anywhere outside the United States. But the survey, whose findings are much more conservative than a private one from last week, indicates India's actual cases may have crossed 300 million.

The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which conducted the survey, said it would only share the findings at a news conference on Thursday. The source declined to be named ahead of the official announcement.

Israel offers vaccines to all over-16s as cases rise again

Israel will expand vaccinations to include all citizens over the age of 16, officials said as cases and deaths surged again, setting back a predicted turnaround.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped that Israel's fast vaccination drive, twinned with a third national lockdown now in its sixth week, would enable a reopening of the economy this month. He is up for reelection on March 23.

But serious cases and deaths have risen sharply, attributed mainly to highly communicable foreign virus variants. That has offset gains from the vaccines. The lockdown, meanwhile, has been widely violated and challenged in the Cabinet.

Health Ministry figures show that Israel has recorded 663,665 cases and 4,888 deaths to date.

Malaysia reports 4,284 new cases

Malaysia reported 4,284 new virus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 226,912.

The health ministry also reported 18 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 809.

Israel data shows Pfizer jab protects against virus but immunity unclear

Initial data from Israel's closely-watched coronavirus vaccination campaign proves the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine protects against serious illness but offers no conclusion yet on progress towards herd immunity, experts say.

The Jewish state is carrying out what is widely described as the world's fastest vaccination campaign per capita.

Japan toughens virus measures with new law

Japan passed a new law strengthening enforcement of its virus restrictions, allowing authorities to fine bars and restaurants that defy closure requests.

People can also be fined up to $4,800 (500,000 yen) if they test positive for Covid-19 but refuse hospitalisation, although lawmakers scrapped plans to introduce prison sentences as punishment.

With just six months until the pandemic-postponed Summer Olympics, Tokyo and other regions are currently under a state of emergency following a record surge in coronavirus infections.

Atletico Madrid forward Felix has Covid-19

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a blow when the club announced that forward Joao Felix had become the third player in two weeks to test positive for Covid-19.

"Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and La Liga protocols," Atletico said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player joins teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.

China to offer 10 million vaccine doses to Covax

China plans to provide 10 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.

The Covax programme, which aims to provide two billion doses of vaccine, pools funding from richer countries with the intention of ensuring poorer nations can inoculate their health workers and most vulnerable citizens, on the basis that the pandemic would remain a global threat if it was not tackled worldwide.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China "decided to provide 10 million vaccine doses to Covax, primarily to meet the urgent needs of developing countries."

French firm to start making Moderna Covid vaccine next month – minister

A French lab will start producing Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in March, while another will begin making the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in April, Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday that four sites on French soil would begin making coronavirus vaccines soon, as the government draws sharp criticism over an innoculation drive that has started off slowly.

French pride has also taken a hit after its pharma giant Sanofi said its Covid vaccine would not be ready until later this year.

New Zealand approves first Covid vaccine

New Zealand’s medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable to catching and spreading the disease because they deal with arriving travellers, some of whom are infected.